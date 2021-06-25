Residential building partially collapses north of Miami Beach

The early morning of this Thursday, June 24 a residential building in the north of Miami Beach partially collapsed. Around 2AM (Miami local time) the emergency services received the report of the collapse of a condominium building Champlain Towers, at 8777 Collins Avenue, in Surfside, Miami. Firefighters, police, first aid units and ambulances went to the scene to carry out rescue work.

So far, the authorities have reported one person dead and dozens injured. According to the authorities, there are 99 people whose whereabouts are unknown. However, the police chief clarified, it is not known if all of them were in the building. At press time, Univision reported that rescuers will try to tunnel through the rubble to try to get to where it is believed that people could be trapped.