Residente launches a new version of his hit René with musicians from all over the world | Instagram

Puerto Rican urban music artist René provoked thousands of feelings among his followers with the new version of “René“which he recently released alongside musicians from around the world.

Took advantage in the best way the isolation due to the health contingency to sing a different version of his hit “Rene”.

Next to 30 musicians from different countries and her mother’s acting performances, Joglar Flower, and the Panamanian singer Ruben Blades, Rene managed to captivate his millions of followers.

It may interest you: Resident and his girlfriend kiss in public in full isolation

It was through his official account of Instagram who shared the video where you can appreciate the beautiful song.

Here is this version of ‘René’. I have not seen my mother or my son since all this arose, but I feel close to them every day, “wrote René Pérez.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

With just one day of being shared, it has almost 2 million likes and endless comments while on the platform Youtube where he also shared it has almost 2 million views and it is in the fourth place of trends.

René. That song. It breaks my soul. That beauty. Ole you, your mother (what a trip his) and all the blessed band “,” The art of music is to create empathy. Hard brother “, were some of the comments.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In the video you can see that it was crying at the end of the nostalgic song just like her mother.

It should be remembered that Resident confessed that this song, in addition to being the most important topic of his whole lifeComposing it helped him through a rather difficult time a few years ago.

You can also read: Resident interviews President Bukele

.