The resident Puerto Rican rapper regretted this Sunday that the official hymn of Puerto Rico includes the name of Christopher Columbus, while in several cities in the United States they removed the statues of the admiral in protest at his role as a genocide.

« The entire world removing the statues of Christopher Columbus and we have it in our colonial tourist hymn, » the artist said today on his Twitter account.

Part of the lyrics of the Puerto Rican anthem, « La Borinqueña », and written by Manuel Fernández Juncos, details: « When Colón arrived at his beaches, he exclaimed full of admiration: » Oh! Oh Oh This is the beautiful land that I seek. «

Currently in Puerto Rico there are two statues dedicated to Columbus.

One of them is located in Plaza Colón, in Old San Juan, and the other in Arecibo, a municipality on the north coast of Puerto Rico.

And while these two statues still remain, others in the United States have been vandalized or destroyed by protesters in anti-racism protests, specifically for the death of George Floyd at the hands of several Minneapolis state police.

In that same state, specifically in the city of Saint Paul, protesters, including members of indigenous peoples’ organizations, tied a rope to a bronze statue of Columbus and threw it to the ground.

Protesters argued that Columbus is a « symbol of genocide » against Native Americans and that they had unsuccessfully tried in the past to have the statue legally removed from the site.

Meanwhile, in Virginia’s state capital Richmond, a bronze statue of the navigator was ripped from its base and thrown into a nearby pond, after local media reported a thousand protesters rallied in Byrd Park to show solidarity with indigenous peoples.

« Columbus represents genocide, » was one of the phrases painted at the base of the monument, about three meters.

The other Columbus statues that have been destroyed are located in Miami (Florida), Boston (Massachusetts), Camden (New Jersey) and New York.

But not only Columbus statues have been destroyed, but also sculptures and monuments in tribute to the southern Confederation in the Civil War (1861-1865), which many in the USA. they regard as racist symbols of the legacy of slavery.