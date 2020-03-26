Resident interviews President Bukele | Reform

The resident rapper and Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, expressed their opinions on the ways in which various countries are addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

Through an interview that the musician, whose real name is René Pérez Joglar, made to the president on Instagram Live, both responded to several questions that followers expressed about the pandemic.

During the talk, Bukele appealed to the President of the United States Donald Trump to improve the measures he is taking to save his population, since he considers that the also businessman was slow to act in the face of the crisis, and that this has caused him to Contagions will increase.

He added that although in El Salvador no more than five cases of coronavirus have been reported, the country is already in quarantine since the President considers that the region does not have the technology or the necessary supplies to control the pandemic.

During the talk, the artist and politician touched on topics such as the suspension of debts in the population of El Salvador for the next three months, as well as the preventive measures being taken, such as making shelters for homeless people and the possibility that medical graduates manage to skip the social service to serve the population.

Recall that René Pérez Joglar, better known as Residente, spoke openly about his new single René, which clarifies that it is the most important and personal song of his entire life.

The video added millions of views on YouTube in the first hours, many more through the weeks and caused a thousand emotions in people, who say they feel identified with the feelings they shared, loneliness, nostalgia and depression.

