For Resident, not kissing your partner in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic can be the maximum act of solidarity if there is a risk of contagion. But doing it, if you can, is an act of love, trust and loyalty that is very important for everyday life. Especially right now.

“The kiss has great power right now,” says the Puerto Rican musician.

Resident released on Thursday afternoon “Before the world ends”, a love song born from social estrangement, with a video that portrays 113 couples kissing in 80 countries, from Puerto Rico to Senegal, during the quarantine.

It is an inclusive clip not only in terms of race but sexual orientation, and it promotes a message: “Let’s not go back to normal, we better start again.”

It begins with the Puerto Rican star and his girlfriend, Kasia Marciniak, looking at each other tenderly in front of a beach in San Juan before sealing their lips to start the chain of kisses.

Most of the couples are from ordinary people whom Resident contacted through Instagram, but you can also see celebrities such as Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, Zoë Saldaña and Marco Perego, Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri, Leonel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo, among others.

Part of the lyrics says: “When will we go out again, nobody knows that / Better for now we kiss each other, before the world ends.”

“I composed the song and wrote it about three weeks ago amidst that feeling of uncertainty and anxiety that this whole pandemic causes,” Resident told The Associated Press on Thursday. “I needed to get something out and write something, and since I was with my partner, I started writing this song.”

“The little information that one receives from the governments themselves, at least in the case of Puerto Rico that we did not have information regarding the cases of the virus, etc., causes you more uncertainty and you begin to feel alone,” he added. . “But at the same time, you see that others are going through the same thing and you feel accompanied and that is also where the lyrics come from, inspired by that.”

As for the music, he said that he started composing only before calling the Argentine pianist Leo Genovese and that he also decided to put strings on it, but that he wanted to keep a minimalist sound.

Not fitting all the kisses in the video, which he edited himself, he extended the piece to seven minutes incorporating an ending with voices from Senegal, Pakistan, India and Morocco. “They are singing part of my verses, that I translated into English and they translated it into their own languages,” he said.

“Before the world ends” follows his successful song and video “René”, an intimate portrait written in a dark moment of depression in which he exposed his most vulnerable side.

“After we released‘ René ’, he came with something more joyful,” said Residente, “but he was not in the mood to get it out right now.”

As for the challenges posed by this new work, in addition to contacting dozens of strangers around the world himself, in some cases he had to convince them to participate despite the differences.

“There are people who were perhaps shy, there are people who culturally do not kiss … That is why in the video there are some who do not kiss on the mouth. In India it was difficult to get someone to kiss, “he explained.” This was how the video was gradually woven … Sometimes they sent me the video badly, sometimes it was difficult to contact them again and they did not come out. It was a big job. ”

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.