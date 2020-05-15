Resident gathers 100 kisses around the world, among them is Bad Bunny | Instagram

Bad Bunny’s fame is increasing nowadays any news in relation to him causes a stir on the internet, such as the passionate kiss that he and his girlfriend gave each other in Resident’s new video “Before the World Ends”.

In addition to the interpreter of “If I see your mom” other celebrities appeared in the new video of the singer, among them Ricky Martin, Ben afleck with their respective partners, Camilo and Evaluna were present.

Resident’s new video premiered Five hours ago and it already has more than six hundred thousand reproductions and more than one hundred kisses all over the world.

It may interest you: Resident interviews President Bukele

“More than 100 kisses around the world, lyrics and composition by René Pérez, director, producer and editor: René Pérez”, part of the description of his video on Yuoutube.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Bad Bunny and his girlfriend appear inside the first pictures of the video that is quite moving because as René mentions there are more than a hundred kisses around the world.

The song talks about love in general, and that although they are far away their love is greater, but it is also related to the current pandemic that although we are separated as we are today we still love and miss each other because “social distance does not work”.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Resident premiered the song Before the World Ends, in whose video clip several couples kissing around the world during the quarantine.

Some of the prominent figures are Bad Bunny and Gabriela, Messi and Antonella, Camilo and Evaluna, among others. pic.twitter.com/s5hVdnHPLQ – Urban Encyclopedia (@EncyclopediaUrb)

May 14, 2020

“We lost the center and before going back outside we have to go back inside, and that everything is different and the truth never gives up, even beautiful things should be more beautiful and if this is the end we will find beauty, perhaps actually now once in a while everything starts … “part of the lyrics.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

A powerful and impactful message for the entire world, which becomes even more emotional when you meet the people who appear in the video as Zoe Zaldana and Leonel Messi with their respective partners.

Read also: Residente launches a new version of his hit René with musicians from all over the world

.