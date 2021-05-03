Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City: Release Date

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City“It delays its premiere in Spain until December 30. The film will take place in the mythical Raccoon City in 1998, the year the virus outbreak began.”Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘has a release date of November 24, 2021 in the United States.

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘, the reboot of the saga on the ravages caused by the fearsome Virus-T, will arrive somewhat later on the billboard. From September 3, originally announced, we now go to November 24 in the North American market and, according to Sony Pictures (via Howls), in Spain we will have to wait until December 30. Zombie Christmas, if we don’t need more.

Constantin Films is in charge of preparing this reboot of the franchise resident Evil with a history of origins that, unlike the ‘resident Evil‘ from Paul WS Anderson 2002, is especially inspired by the Capcom video games that started the legend: ‘resident Evil‘(Shinji Mikami, 1996) and’Resident Evil 2‘(Hideki Kamiya, 1998).

Having directed a good collection of horror titles like ‘The other side of the door‘(2016),’At 47 meters‘(2017) and’The Strangers: Night Hunt‘(2018), Johannes Roberts directs this adaptation in which we will meet Kaya scodelario as Claire Redfield, Robbie amell as Chris Redfield, Avan Jogia like Leon S. Kennedy, Hannah john-kamen like Jill Valentine, Tom hopper as Albert Wesker, Neal mcdonough as William Birkin and Donal Logue Like despicable Chief Irons.

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘has a new release date scheduled for December 30, 2021.

Capcom

