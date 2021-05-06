Resident Evil Village: this May 7th comes the eighth game of the iconic horror series



The eighth game in the iconic horror series is an intense thrill ride.

Photo: Matt Roberts / Getty Images

The Resident Evil Village video game will be released worldwide this May 7 and developer Capcom has posted a short video on YouTube to keep fans of the series entertained until the premiere.

In a short video that lasts just over 30 seconds, it shows a montage of scenes with some dialogues of the characters in some new scenes of the video game.

Venture into the beautiful, yet terrifying village, and unravel all of its dark secrets when #REVillage launches tomorrow on May 7th, for PS5, PS4, XSX | S, X1, Steam, and Stadia! pic.twitter.com/0nvcPMe0BS – Resident Evil (@RE_Games) May 6, 2021

The trailer shows the locations and characters that will appear in Resident Evil Village, including Chris Redfield with a team of special forces soldiers. In the trailer, a dialogue is heard between the protagonist of Resident Evil Village, Ethan Winters and a mysterious female voice whose identity is unknown until now.

Related: So your chicken doesn’t get cold: KFC launches a console to keep it warm dedicated to gamers

If you’re concerned that the game is too creepy, you don’t have to, as series producer Tsuyoshi Kanda recently explained that Resident Evil Village was designed based on comments that Resident Evil VII was “too scary for play”.

The long-awaited video game Resident Evil Village goes on sale this May 7 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC.

You may be interested: