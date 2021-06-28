Resident Evil Village: The Next Generation Survival Horror

Eighth installment in the best-selling series, with the most realistic and terrifying graphics ever achieved.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth installment in the bestselling Resident Evil series. The new title is based on Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine graphics engine, which has been used to create vivid gaming experiences in blockbuster titles such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5. The RE Engine, along with next-gen console technology, elevates the survival horror experience in Resident Evil Village to new heights, as the title displays the most realistic and terrifying graphics to date.

The game

Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethan Winters, who first appeared in Resident Evil 7 biohazard. The latest installment combines fast-paced action with the signature survival horror gameplay of the Resident Evil series. At a first glance at its playability, some features are included that are reminiscent of fan favorites from previous games in the Resident Evil series.

The protagonist Ethan can now acquire and sell items, buy recipes to create tools and customize weapons with a merchant nicknamed “The Duke.” Using the materials found throughout the game, he is able to craft priceless consumables needed to survive the terrors of the village. Utilizing these supplies also involves more strategic planning with a revised inventory system based on space management that may be familiar to fans of the series.

Ethan faces many threats, such as fast-moving creatures that stalk him relentlessly, or the mysterious daughters of Lady Dimitrescu, who can transform into swarms of insects. The game’s disparity of adversaries has its own ways of attacking, so players have to adapt their strategies with quick decisions about when to attack, protect, or flee in order to survive. Ethan has a new kick move in his arsenal to distance himself from enemies and buy precious time to decide his next move.

Story

Set after the terrifying events of the acclaimed Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, the story begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new town, free from their past nightmares. Just as they begin to build their new life together, tragedy takes hold of them again: Chris Redfield, the legendary hero of the Resident Evil saga, reconnects with the couple and abruptly enters their lives, plunging Ethan into absolute chaos. Devastated, Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-covered town searching for answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare.

Main features

An All-New Resident Evil Experience: Picking up the story of Resident Evil 7 right where it left off, Resident Evil ViIIage is the eighth numerical installment in the Resident Evil series. The game begins with Ethan and Mia Winters living together happily together and trying to forget their nightmares of the Baker plantation, until his life is turned upside down and Ethan becomes the focus of a new nightmare. Next-Gen Technology: The RE Engine paired with the new technological power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X displays hyper-detailed graphics, showing the grim city and its looming residents in astonishing detail. Resident Evil Village offers the most realistic horror experience to date. First Person Action – Players take on the role of Ethan Winters and experience each hand-to-hand battle and terrifying chases through a first-person perspective. Familiar Faces and New Guys: Chris Redfield has been a regular hero in the Resident Evil saga, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village appears sinister motivations. A handful of new enemies that inhabit the enigmatic town will relentlessly hunt down Ethan and hinder his every move as he tries to make sense of the new nightmare in which he finds himself immersed.

A Living, Breathtaking Town: More than just the mysteries behind the dire events that unfold in the game, the town is a character unto itself, with mysteries for Ethan to unravel and horrors to flee from. Maiden Demo: PlayStation 5 users can get a glimpse of the Castle area of ​​Resident Evil Village with the Maiden demo. This gameplay experience is different from the final game, but it shows the amazing visuals and 3D audio that can be seen in the main installment. As the Maiden, users have to rely solely on their wits to escape a stressful demo, as they have no way of fighting or defending themselves.

25th anniversary

As part of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil¸ franchise, Resident Evil Village includes access to a free multiplayer experience titled Resident Evil Re: Verse (for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC). PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S players can access the game through backward compatibility. This free fan content features eye-catching comic-style visuals and pits popular Resident Evil characters in four- to six-player deathmatches at iconic Resident Evil locations. Players can choose from a list of fan-favorite characters, each with their own set of unique abilities to master. When players are beaten in combat, their characters will reappear mutating into a bioweapon to exact revenge on their enemies.

On all generations of consoles

Resident Evil Village is free to upgrade from PlayStation 4 to the digital version of PlayStation 5 and is compatible with the Smart Delivery program for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles.

PEGI: +18

RRP: 69.99 euros

www.residentevil.com/village/es/