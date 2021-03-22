Resident Evil Village PC system requirements are here

Capcom has now announced the PC system requirements for Resident Evil Village on PC. The list was posted on the game’s Steam page, while a page on Capcom’s Japanese website offers more details on the requirements for ray tracing. in a tweet on the game’s Japanese Twitter account and picked up on the Resetera forums. Capcom has released three sets of system requirements, listing the minimum, recommended, and recommended for those who want to enable ray tracing. As with previous Resident Evil games, Village should work quite well on lower powered machines if you are picky with your graphics settings, although players who want to push the game to the max (especially now that ray tracing is a option) will need a solid platform. The posts reveal that Resident Evil Village includes a “Prioritize Performance” mode for those with PCs at the lower end of the spectrum, which will run the game at 1080p / 60fps on PCs that hit the minimum benchmark. “Frame rates can drop in graphics-heavy scenes,” reads a note on Steam system requirements. The system requirements on the Japanese page also mention a graphics-centric game mode, which will run the game at 1080p / 60fps on PCs that meet the recommended specifications. The Japanese post includes an additional column for specific ray tracing specs not found on the English Steam page, so we’ve included those details below.

Resident Evil: Village PC System Requirements

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 64-bit DirectX version: DirectX 12 Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB Storage: TBD recommended, no ray tracing: OS: Windows 10 64-bit DirectX version: DirectX 12 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage: TBD Recommended, with ray tracing: OS: Windows 10 64-bit Version 2004 or later DirectX version: DirectX 12 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 (4K / 45fps ) Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 (4K / 60fps) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K / 45fps) AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K / 45fps) AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K / 60fps) Storage: TBD

Source: GameSpot