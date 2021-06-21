Resident Evil Village is already the second best-selling game of 2021 in the US | Gaming

Resident Evil Village and Nintendo Switch are the best sellers in May 2021 in the United States, while Days Gone hits a high thanks to the PC version.

Resident Evil Village and Nintendo Switch were the best-selling game and console in the United States during May 2021, in a month in which the consumption of consoles, video games, content and accessories grew 3% compared to the previous year. In total, we are talking about a figure of 4,452 million of dollars, compared to 4,343 million in 2020.

Here you can check the data from May of last year (with Call of Duty Modern Warfate, GTA V and Animal Crossing New Horizons crowning the list of games), although by then figures did not reflect subscription and mobile consumption (data obtained from Sensor Tower).

NEW AND IMPROVED May 2021 US NPD THREAD – May 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories increased 3% when compared to a year ago, reaching $ 4.5 billion. Year-to-date consumer spending totaled $ 24.0 billion, a 17% increase compared to 2020 YTD. pic.twitter.com/c8oIiFBqsE – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 14, 2021

Sales in May 2021 were slightly lower than in April 2021, but a growth trend recovered, after four months falling.

In hardware, Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console both in units and in income. Carry 30 consecutive months being the best-selling console, an absolute record in the US market that did not change even with the launch of the next generation consoles, despite the fact that PlayStation 5 also broke its own records.

As for games, Resident Evil Village It was the best-selling game of the month, and it’s the second best-selling game so far this year (it came out on May 7). In the list of games there are not too many surprises (Mass Effect Legendary Edition 2, Biomutant 16 and Miitopia are left out), although it stands out that the launch on PC of Days gone it propelled him to the 21st position of the best sellers of the month, a game that in April was ranked 247 …

US Sales – May 2021

Best-selling games in May

Best-selling games on PlayStation

Best-selling games on Nintendo Switch

Best-selling games on Xbox

Best-selling games of 2021 so far

