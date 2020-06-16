Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

During the reveal event of the PlayStation 5, Capcom took the opportunity to show Resident Evil Village, the new installment in the horror series. Something that caught the attention is that in the trailer only mention was made that it would reach PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC, ruling out the current-generation versions, despite previous rumors, which indicated that it would be an intergenerational title. Well, it seems Capcom will focus on the next generation to take advantage of one of its most important benefits.

This is known thanks to industry insider Dusk Gamer (also known on Twitter as AestheticGamer1), who reported that the new title in the Capcom horror series will have an emphasis on exploration and that this premise presents problems for generation consoles. current.

In case you missed it: Resident Evil is Capcom’s best-selling franchise.

Capcom chose to take advantage of the benefits of the new consoles

According to Dusk Gamer, Capcom is preparing an incredible visual fidelity that cannot be executed correctly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to such a degree that the game takes a long time to load the textures. The developer plans for players to explore the town, which is sprawling and has many areas.

Taken together, all of these issues caused Capcom to restrict the beauty with which some scenes could be viewed. In the end, the developer, according to Dusk Gamer, would opt to present the game « without any loading time » and would discard the current generation versions, making Resident Evil Village exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on consoles.

(2/3) load times because the game has you traveling through most of the Village and had a lot of load zones. Because there’s a bigger focus on exploration this would lead to the last-gen console versions having notable issues, and it was holding back how pretty they could make – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) June 13, 2020

(3/3) certain scenes. So they decided to drop the last-gen versions of the game to make it so the game had no loading at all (not limited by last gen hardware) and push the graphic overhaul further without the limitations of last-gen tech in mind. – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) June 13, 2020

What do you think of Capcom’s decision? Will you buy the new consoles to be able to play the new title of the series or will you buy it on PC? Tell us in the comments.

The new installment of Resident Evil will put the player in Ethan Winters’ shoes, and he will have to face horrifying dangers.

Resident Evil Village is expected to hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2021. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source