‘Resident Evil’ tops the list of the most anticipated video games of May

The eighth installment of the saga “Resident Evil”, the limitless action of “Far Cry 6” and the publication on PC of one of the successful PlayStation exclusives such as “Days Gone” represent the big video game launches for this month of May.

The most anticipated game is, without a doubt, “Resident Evil: Village”. The eighth installment of this mythical horror franchise from the Campcon company is a direct sequel to its predecessor, “Biohazard”, but in which a much more intense survival experience will be offered and in which it is returned to the first person game mode.

After facing zombies, mutants and other supernatural beings, Ethan Winters will once again face strange creatures that have taken over a cursed village, in what will be a new adventure in which terror, suspense and tension will make this game a totally frantic experience.

“Resident Evil: Village” will be released on May 7 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.

Another of the most desired games of this month of May is “Far Cry 6“, what will finally arrive on May 26 to practically all platforms (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Stadia) after Ubisoft had to delay its launch last February.

This first-person shooter game will lead the player to become Diego, a guerrilla who will fight against the regime of Antón Castillo, the dictator of “Yara”, a tropical paradise in which a story will unfold in which action, fun and adrenaline are more than assured.

It also highlights the publication on PC of one of the games so far exclusive to Sony Interactive Entertainment for Play Station, such as “Days gone“.

A “survival horror” video game whose motto is “The world against you”. With an open world format, The video game portrays Deacon St. John’s journey through a post-political world devastated by a pandemic. A motorcycle ride through the forests of Oregon reminiscent of passages from “Sons Of Anarchy” and “Mad Max.”

During the game, the protagonist faces an innumerable number of enemies: “freakers” -human infected by the virus that destroyed the world-, mutated animals or “newts” -hunters who try to survive by killing other humans.

But this month of May is loaded with many other video games, more than thirty, among which are “Dragon Quest Builders 2” (May 4) an action building game from Square Enix for PS4m Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC; or “Rust” (May 21) by Facepunch Studios for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, a first-person survival action adventure.

“Skate City” will be released on May 6 for iOS, PC, PS4 4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series and Switch As one of the most anticipated new platform games based on the art of the skateboard, “Miitopia” will also arrive on May 21 as an RPG adventure one about one of the most prominent universes of Nintendo for its Switch platform.

More games coming this month will be “Hood: Outlaws & Legends” (May 10) “RWBY: Grimm Eclipe-Definitive Edition” (May 13); “Subnautica: Below Zero” Mass Effect Legendary Edition “” Famicom Detective Cluv “(all three on May 14); “SnowRunner” (May 18), Just Die Already; “The Longest Road on Earth” (both on May 20); and “Knockout City (May 21).

Also “Biomutant”, “Erica”, “Maneater,” King of Seas “,” Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster “(all five on May 25); “Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground,” “Earth Defense Force: World Brothers” (both on May 27); “Song of Horror”, “Beautiful Desolation” and “World’s End Club” (all three on May 28).

Regarding “indie” productions, “Aerial_Knights Never Yield” stands out, a 3D side-scrolling “runner” game for Nintendo Switch; and also “Essays on Empathy”, from the Spanish studio “Deconstructeam” for PC, which is set to be one of the great revelations of these independent productions.