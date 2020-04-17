If you have already finished Resident Evil 3 Remake, you are surely having fun with Resident Evil Resistance, its multiplayer component. Capcom promised more content for that project and the first surprise will come today.

Also, the studio has just revealed that another villain from the franchise will be joining Resident Evil Resistance in a few weeks as Mastermind. This means that the character will be playable just like Alex Wesker and the founder of Umbrella.

Jill Valentine and a villain will join Resident Evil Resistance

In case you don’t remember, it was a matter of time before Jill Valentine joined the multiplayer component as a playable character. The day finally came, as the protagonist of Resident Evil 3 joined Resident Evil Resistance today.

Through his Twitter account, Capcom revealed that the next character will be none other than Nicholai Ginovaef, a dangerous Umbrella agent. Ginovaef will be joining Resident Evil Resistance sometime in May.

Capcom reaffirmed that it is already working on more news and additions that will be presented in June. Also, full updates in July and in the rest of the year. Surely we will see more characters from the franchise parading through the multiplayer.

For now there is no more information about Ginovaef, so we will have to wait to see a possible trailer detailing the abilities that he will have in the title.

Jill Valentine has joined the survivor ranks in Resistance! With her trusty Samurai Edge and dodge, she’ll surely put a dent in any Mastermind’s work. Unfortunately for Jill, Nicholai Ginovaef will take a seat in the Mastermind throne in a future title update … pic.twitter.com/eyodaGHNVJ – Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, we tell you that Resident Evil 3 Remake was a commercial success, selling millions of copies in a matter of days. Capcom wants to hear from players, so they started a poll to get feedback.

Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resident Evil Resistance are out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Visit this link to know more about both titles.

