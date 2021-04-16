‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ (Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness), a CG animation project based on Capcom’s popular video game series whose premiere will hit the streaming platform next July. It is a horror series with a sci-fi touch led by the protagonists of the game ‘Resident Evil 2’, Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy.

Eiichiro Hasumi, who has previously directed Japanese hits such as ‘The Sun Does Not Move’ directs this new pica adventure of terror, action and suspense that has the following plot:

In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret presidential files found on the White House computer network. US Federal Agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, Claire Redfield, a TerraSave staff member, comes across a mysterious picture drawn by a child in a country where she supports refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be a victim of a viral infection, Claire begins her own investigation.

The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, he has the opportunity to meet Leon and takes the opportunity to show him the child’s drawing. Leon seems to notice some kind of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but tells Claire that there is no relationship and leaves. Over time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to the core.

It does not appear that this series will have anything to do with the eight-episode live action series announced in August also by Netflix, which will feature Andrew Dabb (‘Supernatural’) as screenwriter, executive producer and showrunner. Back to ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’, the series is produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi in conjunction with Japanese animation studio TMS Entertainment.

