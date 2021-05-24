Resident Evil Infinite Darkness: The Netflix Series

‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness“New trailer is released. Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield are the protagonists.”Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness‘will premiere on Netflix on July 8.

Netflix presents the trailer for ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’, series based on the Capcom video game franchise that allows us to take a look at the animated design of the title, a tribute to the loyal fans of the saga.

Its eight chapters will take place twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus in Clearfield, a city in the shadow of the Umbrella Corporation, the dismantled Asylum of Greenwood and Washington, DC, just as certain guarded secrets begin to reveal themselves at the first signs of an outbreak. .

“The city of Clearfield, MD, has long been in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated giants: the Umbrella Corporation, the dismantled Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, DC. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets kept by the three of them will begin to be revealed at the first signs of an outbreak ”, pointed out a leaked synopsis.

As for the cinematographic aspect, and trusting that Paul WS Anderson don’t fool us in 2017 and ‘Resident Evil: Final Chapter‘is, definitely, the last of the interventions in the franchise of Jovovich mile, now it’s up to Johannes Roberts, director of ‘At 47 meters‘(2017) or’The Strangers: Night Hunt‘(2018), and responsible for the nearby’Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘, a promising reboot that will return to the roots of the video game.

