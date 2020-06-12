By Sebastian Quiroz

06/12/2020 9:40 am

Yesterday, during the presentation of the PlayStation 5, Capcom revealed Resident Evil Village. The much-rumored game turned out to be true, but this was not the company’s only big announcement. After 24 years on the market, the series of Resident Evil has become the first Capcom property to reach 100 million units sold.

Although no specific data was provided, Capcom ensures that Resident Evil has exceeded 100 million units sold worldwide. This should not come as a big surprise, the Japanese company has always had faith in the series and since its inception we have seen how movies, books, theme parks and much more have been used to promote the series.

This is what Capcom commented on the matter:

“For the Resident Evil series in particular, becoming the first Capcom series to break the 100 million unit sold milestone was the result of a number of factors; In addition to maintaining a consistent release schedule for new titles, Capcom used cutting-edge technology to reimagine beloved hits, such as Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, while conducting price promotions for titles from previous catalogs synchronized with new title releases. . Going forward, Capcom seeks to further expand the franchise by leveraging its accumulated knowledge to launch games on next-generation platforms. This includes the latest recently announced main game in the series, Resident Evil Village. ”

This year we saw the remake of Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil Village coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC in 2021 And, if the rumors are true, in 2022 we will see a remake of Resident Evil 4. On related topics, you can learn more about the next game in the series here.

Via: Capcom

