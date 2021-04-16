Resident Evil celebrates 25 years with VR gaming and more

The great phenomenon of videogames, Resident Evil, reaches its 25th birthday and to commemorate them, it throws the house out the window with many surprises, among which a version for virtual reality stands out.

resident Evil It emerged in 1996 and now, for the celebration of its 25 years, it has just announced many surprises that it will launch soon. With this he is showing once again that the saga is still valid.

In alliance with Oculus, virtual reality company, Capcom announced the launch of Resident Evil 4 VR, game that will see the light in the Quest 2, platform of the technology company that belongs to Facebook.

This is why the promotional video of it will be shared.

As can be seen, despite being a very modern artifact, it was sought that the product kept the graphics, maps and interface of its original version. The latter launched in 2005.

On the other hand, his next title for consoles, Resident Evil Village, already has a preview date: May 2, 2021 and a release date for the 7th of the same month. It can be purchased at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, as well as in Microsoft Windows.

In addition, in this edition the mercenaries mode will return, which many fans of the game series liked.

The franchise on the screens

On the other hand, Capcom He continues to bet on placing Resident Evil and his stories on the big or small screen and this year will be no exception. The producer continues its agreement with Netflix and they launch the trailer of Infinite darkness.

Production will take place chronologically after the events of Resident Evil 4 in 2006, and will follow a zombie invasion of the White House. Such will have Leon Kennedy Y Claire redfield like the protagonists.

The film will be released in July 2021 on Netflix.

Finally, the next reboot of the Resident Evil movie line, titled Welcome to Raccoon City, does not have a release date yet, but its filming would have already ended.

This and other news were shared in the Resident Evil Showcase of this year.