Sony has presented by streaming, along with the playstation 5 design, the first video games that will reach your next-generation console, among which the sequel to ‘Horizon Zero Dawn ”, Forbidden West ‘, and the eighth installment of ‘Resident Evil’, ‘Village’.

The Rockstar studio, developer of the GTA saga, has opened the presentation announcing that its latest title, GTA 5, released in 2013, will arrive “expanded and improved” on PS5 in the year 2021. In addition, GTA online is going to be free for players of the new Sony console.

Among the titles belonging to Sony studios, the Japanese company has announced a new installment of the spiderman saga, Spider-Man Miles Morales, which will launch in Christmas 2020.

‘Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West’

The sci-fi action saga set in a post-apocalyptic future with mechanical animals ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ has been the main protagonist of the PlayStation event, with the announcement of its second installment, ‘Forbidden West’.

The title of the Guerrilla study is again starring Aloy, the protagonist of the first installment, as well as other characters from the original title, who are once again faced with large corrupted machines.

Horror video games will also arrive at the PS5 catalog from the popular ‘Resident Evil’ saga, which will receive a new main installment with the new ‘Resident Evil VIII Village’, coming in 2021.

For its part, the ‘Gran Turismo’ racing simulation saga will also receive a new title with the arrival of PS5, ‘Gran Turismo 7’. Sony has shown an image of the GT Town entry menu showing the single player modes.

Classic video games also return to PS5 from the hand of the platform saga ‘Ratchet and Clank‘, with a new installment,’ Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart ‘, developed by the Insomniac Games studio.

This is a new game “created from scratch for PS5”, according to its creators, which includes several of the features of the new generation such as ray tracing and the use of SSD memory to quickly move from one stage to another , as well as the haptic controls on the new console remote, DualSense.

The Japanese studio Square Enix has also participated in the Sony event with the announcement of Project Athia, an exclusive RPG for PS5 with characters like dragons that live with humans.

AnnapurnaFor its part, it has shown a new video game starring cats that live with a robot society, Stray, which will launch in 2021.

Worldwide Studios has introduced a new franchise exclusively for the Sony console, a science fiction title with a protagonist caught in a cycle of recurring events trying to escape it, Returnal.

The study Sumo Digital has announced the return of its character Sackboy with the new title ‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’, with cooperative mode for four players, while Lucid has announced his new car fighting title, ‘Destruction Allstars and Emberlab’ has revealed the third-person RPG Kena, ‘Bridge of Spirits’, a precious title starring a young woman.

Another novelty that will come to PS5 is’Ghostwire: Tokyo ‘, set in the Japanese capital and in which the protagonist has to fight against ghosts that invade the city. This title will be released in 2021.

Hitman III and Demons’s Souls

The Hitman action saga will be among those launching the new PS5, with the new installment ‘Hitman III’, to be released in January 2021. The I / O studio has shown a ‘gameplay’ under the slogan ‘death awaits’, ‘death awaits’.

PlayStation’s own studios have been commissioned to unveil another of the new generation’s biggest new features, the RPG title ‘Demons’s Souls’.

Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios have announced a new franchise, ‘Deathloop‘, a “surreal action video game” according to its creators in the form of a first-person shooter. Japanese studio Capcom has unveiled Pragmata, which will launch in 2022.

Also, the delivery of NBA 2K basketball simulators will enter PS5 with the new 2K21, which will arrive in autumn 2020.

The rest of the novelties of the PS5 catalog include: the graphic adventure with anthropomorphic animals as protagonists, ‘Goodbye Volcano High‘, to be launched in 2021; ‘Oddworld: Soulstorm; Jett, The Far Shore ‘, a science fiction game of exploration of alien worlds coming in Christmas 2020; ‘Godfall‘, which will arrive in Christmas 2020; ‘Solar Ash‘, which will arrive in 2021 from the Annapurna studio; ‘Astro’s Playroom ‘; ‘Little Devil: Inside; Bugsmax, ‘for Christmas 2020.