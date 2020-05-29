Capcom carries several years immersed in the development of Resident Evil 8, a new installment of its well-known horror franchise that, according to the latest information, will be a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7. This means that it will star Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield, and that it will tell what happened in the years immediately after the incident at the Baker’s mansion.

The setting will be located in Europe, specifically in a rural area, which has given rise to strong speculation that suggests that we could find a location similar to the one we saw in Resident Evil 4. It makes sense since, in fact, some of the ideas that the developers have taken into account were going to be implemented in several builds of said game that, in the end, were discarded.

According to the latest leaks zombies will again be the main enemies in Resident Evil 8, a game that will keep the perspective in first person and that will also have a darker and more gloomy design, and concepts from the “Hallucination” version of Resident Evil 4. This suggests that we will see a curious mix that It will combine the classic biological threats of the franchise with supernatural elements.

In this sense, the most interesting thing that we have been able to see have been the references to a new type of enemy that presents itself as a kind of black shadow in the form of a woman that we cannot destroy completely, it will only disappear for a small period of time and then it will come back to haunt us.

Resident Evil 8 will arrive early next year

We have already mentioned it to you on previous occasions, but now we have to qualify a small change of dates, and that is that the launch of Resident Evil 8 was scheduled for early January 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic has suffered a slight delay.

The source of the news does not leave a specific arrival date, but points directly to the strip that is located between January and March of that year, which means we won’t have to wait too long.

Resident Evil 8 will be an intergenerational transition game coming to both Xbox Series X and PS5 as well as PS4 and Xbox One, and will obviously also be available on PC. It will use the RE Engine graphics engine, the same as the base for Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, which means that PC version requirements should be the same or slightly higher to those of those three installments.

Still, Capcom may decide add graphics enhancements that they significantly raise the requirements of the PC version, so we can’t take anything for granted.