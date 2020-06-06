Even if Capcom still hasn’t said anything officially about Resident Evil 8We know that sooner or later this game will come into our hands. According to recent information, this new installment in the terrifying horror franchise could debut during the first quarter of 2021, so it shouldn’t be long before you have any official announcement. In the meantime, check out what the new rumor is saying about this upcoming title.

According to the site specialized in Resident Evil, Biohazard Cast, RE8 It will have two playable protagonists: Emily, a brand new character in the franchise, and Ethan Winters, whom we already control during Resident Evil 7.

Emily She is a 20-year-old woman who is in search of her father, who disappeared in the mysterious town where the game takes place. Ethan he comes to this town together with his wife, Mine, and her son, who suffers from severe deformities due to the infection. For this condition, Ethan seeks to hide it from the world in this isolated place, but Chris Redfield manages to find him and proceeds to shoot his son and Mine. Ethan awake after being knocked out by ChrisIn doing so, he manages to save his wife from the bullet wound, however, mysterious figures kidnap him and ask him to investigate the recent disappearances in the town.

In addition to the previously mentioned town, the player will have the opportunity to explore the nearby caves, forests and castles, so the game would have a much greater focus on open spaces than on past installments.

The main antagonist of this title is said to be a count named Alan, who is also the leader of a mysterious organization called “Connections“A type of cult that praises the abominations created by the new virus. Speaking of these, the report ensures that the most frequent enemies are zombies and a species of modified humans that look very similar to Cattle of RE4. Similarly, the Wolves will serve as replacements for Lickers, as well as certain medieval deformities and a witch.

Finally, the report mentions that the flashlight will be a very important element in the game, since almost all the environments we explore will be submerged in total darkness.

As always, it is important to take this information with reserve, since none of this is official.

Source: Biohazard Cast