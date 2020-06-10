While the players continue to enjoy the great action present in Resident Evil 3 With its impressive remake, many others closely follow the leaks exposed by insiders about a new work by the company. The arrival of Resident Evil 8 is still in the hands of speculation, but that does not prevent fans from looking forward to it, especially with the arrival of new information using Biohazard Declassified.

As indicated months ago, the game will have a darker setting and it would be that in previous installments. And apparently, the company would be betting on the occult as a new element, which would bring a new experience since we will have not only the supernatural aspect, but a new virus that is transmitted by air and that can cause hallucinations. A virus that would arrive accompanied by the main villain Alan R, whose castle they will explore other bad guys like Alex Wesker and Natalia.

Resident Evil Resistance | Capcom

Another part confirmed in the rumor is that the players would not be limited only to interior locations, but that the company would seek attach importance to open external locations, especially in regards to natural landscapes. Something that fits with previous rumors that indicated the presence of forests and which we will combine with the exploration of old buildings while we have the help of a flashlight, an object that, as they mention, will have a limited life and, although it will recharge itself, We do not know exactly how long it may take or how it will be used.

And when it comes to main characters, it seems Chris Redfield would have a role, even when it is unknown what exactly it will be because it is even mentioned that we could know a dark side of it. But what has been indicated is that Emily would be the protagonist who tries to help Ethan, who tries to know what has happened to her son while helping Emily to find her father. All wrapped in a tragic story where Chris may have ended the life of Ethan’s son since he has deformations and is not a normal child.

But, for the moment, we remember that all this is rumors, there is no confirmation And, although interesting, we will have to wait a little longer to know the true plans of Capcom.