A lot of information has been leaked over the past few weeks about Capcom’s upcoming title, as Resident Evil 8 is reportedly in full development and while the creators have yet to reveal anything about this project, a little is already known about the story that will have, characters and gameplay, which could have first person perspective and would have dynamic details similar to Resident Evil 7. However, although some things are already known about Resident Evil 8, it has not been determined yet to which platform will it arrive, although considering that will probably be released in 2021, may be available for PlayStation 5, which means that it will have very realistic graphics that will not compare with previous installments in the series.

It should be noted that this is one of the factors that is being discussed in the Resident Evil fan community, as many followers want to know what it will be like and how impactful it could be. The good thing is that recently, a Twitter user named Dusk Golem, who has already leaked a lot of information about the games in the franchise, has said that Resident Evil 8 Village it will be the most horrible and dark game of the entire series because the enemies will have very disturbing designs and full of realism.

I don’t know much on Silent Hill I haven’t shared, but its apparently its revealed soon so I’m looking forward to it. I still believe it from what I was shown, but I do have a healthy skeptic in me. RE8 I’m excited for the reveal, it’s by far the darkest & most thick RE yet. – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) May 8, 2020

These designs that the user comments obviously go hand in hand with advanced graphics It will have the title, which will make the experience much more terrifying than what we have seen in the predecessors. However, it should be noted that this is a leak, nothing has been confirmed with Capcom, so you have to wait for the developers to officially mention what they are working on.