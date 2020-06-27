This is not the first time we have talked about Resident Evil 4 Remake, a highly anticipated game that was the subject of a near-joint leak with Resident Evil 8. The source of the original leak has gained a lot of credibility after the announcement of Resident Evil 8, since practically all the information he dumped was confirmed, and for this reason we want to share with you the latest news that he has dropped on that awaited remake.

The first thing we must be clear about is that Resident Evil 4 Remake will maintain the essence of the original title, that is, it will not be a remake with a deep reinterpretation of the story and very marked changes, but it will follow the line we have seen in Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3Remake. This means that we will visit a town in northern Spain (we hope that this time they succeed with the accent of its inhabitants), and that history will turn again around pests.

There will be no major changes in the setting and neither in the history, at least in its base, but the source of this information has commented that we could see extensions in both points. If these occur they will be focused, above all, on developing the script and the original settings, giving greater depth to the whole, and not in adding locations or new facts.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will keep the gameplay of the original

It has been another of the most interesting comments that this new leak has left us. According to the source, Capcom will not limit itself to adapting the gameplay of the remake to what we have seen in Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, but will maintain the bases of the classic. This means that they will maintain both the camera and the possibilities of shoot enemies at weak spots to deliver a melee attack.

Although this project will not have the direct participation of Shinji Mikami, creator of the original, this has given the go-ahead to the development of Resident Evil 4 Remake, an important detail that invites us to be positive. At the moment Capcom accumulates two almost perfect remakes, Resident Evil Remake, which came to the GameCube many years ago, and Resident Evil 2 Remake, which landed last year. Resident Evil 3 Remake is, by contrast, a remarkably high game with flaws that are a consequence of “rushed” development.

Hopefully with Resident Evil 4 Remake we will find a game at the level of Resident Evil 2 Remake, a game that has become an example of what a well done remake should be, both for graphic quality and for optimization, gameplay and content. If everything goes according to plan, it will arrive in 2022, and it will be exclusive to new generation consoles, that is, it will reach PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.