Capcom returns with another great remake, but leaves the puzzles behind to reward more action and cinematics, not forgetting a franchise-level narrative and exceptional connections with the previous Resident Evil 2: Nemesis Remake.

Capcom set the bar for remakes very high with the re-launch of Resident Evil 2. The company made it clear that when it comes to making remakes they are still the best, and the truth is that as soon as the second installment of the survival horror franchise He made an appearance, rumors about doing the same with the Nemesis began to circulate.

A year later, Resident Evil 3 Remake was making an appearance ahead of a launch in April that, despite the circumstances that are shaking the world, the company has maintained at all times. Now, at the moment of truth, the third installment, via remake, hits the shelves (more digital than physical), to put back on the table that nostalgia sells. And a lot.

For those who have had the opportunity to play the demo, which made an appearance a few weeks ago, they will have been able to verify the masterfulness of this new remake that brings us back to the streets of Raccoon City, to fight against the disaster of the Virus T, and the Umbrella conspiracies.

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis repeats the formula of its predecessor and includes some initial and very limited mechanics, which we saw in the innovative Resident Evil VII, but it changes formula with respect to both, leaving the survival a little more and betting much more on the supervening action, the effect of the cinematics and the races forward.

While both the original RE2 and RE3 were repeating formula with a bit more action in the Nemesis, the remake does the same thing again, but in a much more aggressive way, in a title that perhaps has bet too much on the graphic spectacle and cutting into the history of here and there, which although it remains relatively faithful to the original, the similarities between the two are blurred from the beginning.

This commitment to action has resulted in a game that, despite being outstanding, has lost that feeling of overwhelm constant in a race against the clock, and along the way part of the comparative essence that made the original a benchmark in the industry has been forgotten.

And it is that one of the most important absences of the game, and that it was solved in a much looser way in the remake of Resident Evil 2 is the puzzles. The remake of Resident Evil 3 has just the right number of challenges -that are not fights- that can be counted on one hand, and of course, most optional to complete the game. In exchange he leaves us some of the The most spectacular confrontations that the franchise is capable of offering.

Although in comparative terms between the originals in Resident Evil 3 the action prevailed more, it maintained the key elements of survival -puzzles, object handling and backtracking-, in the remake this has been exacerbated: most of the exploration challenges are tremendously obvious, and as we say in this case there is no puzzle that limits us to continue the game or that represents a special challenge or makes us throw our notebook to point out clues scattered on the map or break our heads; removing the two obvious ones that can be seen in the demo and we will obviate the details for obvious reasons.

This of course has a significant impact on the duration of the game. As there is no more pure challenge than that of the combat, linked to the limited need to backtrack the game and its differentiation by zones through the mini-sandboxes in which each section of the game occurs, the hours of play With respect to the two it plummets, and the relatively skilled players will be surprised at the ease in which the game can be finished on standard difficulty.

Although the duration can be praised by raising the difficulty of the game, it is somewhat artificial in that the content itself does not change beyond a couple of details, in addition to reducing the amount of ammunition available or relocating some things. Perhaps this has to do with managing resources during development, but the truth is that we would have liked to see a little more challenge when exploring exploration and the puzzles, together with the existence of a single “scenario”, which limits the replayability of the game.

This -the one of duration and the lack of challenges in terms of exploration- It is perhaps the biggest drawback of the game, which is outstanding in all respects. Perhaps looking at Resident Evil 3 Remake through the prism of the originals is a bit unfair, but the latter and the remake of Resident Evil 2 are the benchmarks we have to compare, and in all of them exploration and puzzle solving form its column. vertebral.

This does not mean that the remake of Resident Evil 3 Nemesis does not force us to explore the map, search for objects here and there to follow our path, but everything is placed in the most obvious place, in addition to what we say each leg of the game is resolved in its own sandbox and, unlike 2, we will not be able to go back once we have changed our area to backtrak. The good thing is that in terms of plot development this is very well resolved, and the game clearly tells us, through action, the reasons for not going back.

Regarding combat, is identical to Resident Evil 2 RemakeOnly this time, our character is somewhat more agile and moves faster. In addition, the dodge movement means that for weaker enemies such as zombies, it is not necessary to spend ammunition to kill them, it is much easier to avoid them. Mind you, there are certain enemies in the game that are lethal in one move and dodging is not enough. This is where part of the action of this remake shines: each enemy has a very different weak point between which forces us to rethink the strategy when facing each enemy, the weapon to use or to carry at all times in the inventory . However, different enemies they are mostly limited to specific areas and they are not usually repeated throughout the game.

As for the story, which we will ignore details for reasons that everyone will understand, it maintains most of the elements of the original game (except the decisions), and like two It changes some scenarios somewhat and introduces totally new ones. In general, the story is similar, as well as the development of the plot, and is masterfully linked to the events we saw in Resident Evil 2 Remake with many details, both hidden and naked eye, while chronologically the three occurs before the events of two. It is in this section where it shines especially and makes it mandatory to play Resident Evil 3 Remake if you have played Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Without a doubt, it is a mandatory game for fans of the franchise in which they miss, the puzzles and the decision-making, but it offers new elements, scenarios and a more frenetic action that will surely satisfy the majority. but it will leave the lovers of the original title orphaned.