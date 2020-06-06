Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Resident Evil 3 Remake officially arrived in April this year just over 12 months from the premiere of the previous installment. The recently started practice of reviving classic games showed the expected results and the Japanese company would already focus on its future expansion.

Contrary to user expectations, Capcom He would have no plans to expand the game through any additional content, and when the possibility was already being considered with rumors, it is now made official thanks to official statements by the producer of the delivery.

Peter Fabiano, producer of Resident Evil 3 Remake spoke to SiliconEra and assured that the game “was finished” as it was.

This means that not as many games as DLC’s or story expansions are not contemplated when the focus is to develop new projects that the title seeks to protect.

We remind you that in mid-April, a report by Dusk Golem, an insider of the industry, assured that the team in charge of it would quickly take charge of their next great project.

It is for this same reason, and with possible delays in its releases, that the studio would have chosen to combine this installment with the development of Project REsistance, with the aim that the same game can have a life after its campaign.

In this way, M-Two (the development team), would now bear the burden of taking the reins of the fourth installment of the franchise to perform a Remake to the full of it. Resident Evil 4 Remake it is your next milestone and therefore there would be no more content to allocate to NEMESIS.

So now you know. Resident Evil 3: Remake arrived on April 3, 2020.

