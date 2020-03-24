That Resident Evil 2 Remake has been a success and a real breath of fresh air for the veteran Capcom saga is something that, at this point, is indisputable. That many of us would like to see this title, with the corresponding and usual sacrifices, in the hybrid is no less true. Well, with the launch of Resident Evil 3 Remake Around the corner, the new reinvention of one of the most beloved installments by the community, we receive information that, supposedly, relates it to the Nintendo Switch.

And it is that, with the demo of Resident Evi 3 Remake just out of the oven, a group of dataminers, among which is FluffyQuack (responsible for Fluffy Mod Manager 5000) seem to have found hidden code inside of demo of said title that makes explicit mention of the hybrid of those of Kyoto. The content in question, hosted in a list of text messages, includes specific notifications regarding the autosave function that, surprisingly, include Nintendo Switch as you can read below:

This game has an autosave function, please do not turn off Nintendo Switch while the icon is displayed.

To make matters worse, we also find direct references to visit the digital store of each of the systems named in the lines of code discovered (among which is the eShop). What did you think of the news? Do you really think that Resident Evil 3 Remake is coming to Nintendo Swith? Is it only about content included in a preventive way? Is Capcom considering a cloud version (as happened with Resident Evil 7). We await your comments and impressions.

See also

Source

Related