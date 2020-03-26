We live in complicated times; coronavirus is negatively impacting many, many industries, including entertainment. Although video games are better protected as it is an activity that is mostly enjoyed at home, the companies responsible for them are beginning to warn about the effects that the pandemic is causing. Capcom has been the last to issue a statement, and it has to do with Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The Japanese company warned that physical copies of the game may be delayed in Europe: “Some European markets may experience delays in the delivery or availability of physical goods, including disk copies of the games.” Despite the above, Capcom notes that it does not plan to move the release date. For what reason? The physical format does not appear to be in danger in other regions of the world, and digital copies are exempt from the problem.

Capcom also states that it maintains communication with its local distributors and retail partners to ensure that the physical marketing of the game returns to normal, provided that the appropriate health conditions are met to continue with the import. As they explain, are prioritizing the health of players, employees and partners. “Check with your local distributor for more information on individual orders and availability of physical copies and collectible editions of Resident Evil 3,” they concluded.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake in physical format could also suffer delays

Our recommendation, regardless of whether you live inside or outside the old continent, is that you better go to digital stores to buy Resident Evil 3 Remake. Sure, if you want to have it on launch day. With total security it will be available from April 3 through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Steam. Remember that, during this time, it is best that we all stay home to prevent more infections.

Capcom is not the first company to notice a possible delay in the physical format. The week before, Square Enix did the same with another of the most anticipated releases of the year, the Final Fantasy 7 remake. However, the Japanese publisher spread its message across the globe, not just Europe: “The worldwide release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake remains on April 10. However, with unpredictable changes in the retail and distribution landscape which varies by country, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get your copy of the game on the release date. “

