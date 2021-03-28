Resident and his mystery – Music News

René Pérez better known as and associated with Calle 13 y Residente also has his little secrets, if you consider yourself a fan of René Pérez then this is what you need to know.

One of his great passions in addition to clearly music, and the good messages that deepen and lead you to introspections for days on end, are languages. René Pérez loves languages!

He has never considered leaving Calle 13, “We are going to be together until death do us part, we are brothers, we are family, blood unites us and Calle 13 will always be our priority, it is a project that was done with love and only we know how much it has cost us. “

The New York Times came to consider the Calle 13 group of which Residente is a part, as an intellectual group, as they said it was the first intellectual to reach stardom with the reggeaton genre. This was declared in 2005.

Let’s be honest, René Pérez’s music always makes us cry, think, meditate, cut off our boyfriends or go back with them, value our family, get out of toxic relationships, love ourselves like we’ve never done before, it’s just that René Pérez’s music is fabulous! It is from that valuable music that leaves you deep messages, messages of life, it is so incredible how the experiences of the protagonist of this article always manage to be transmitted to each and every one of his followers and loyal fans.

For that reason we know that it will never go out of style. Simply a legacy!

