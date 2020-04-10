Resident and his girlfriend kiss in public in full isolation | INSTAGRAM

The famous interpreter René Pérez Joglar, better known as Resident, caused quite a stir after starring in a video where he gives a tremendous kiss to his girlfriend, Kasia Mónica.

It was through his official Instagram account, where the Puerto Rican published the intense recording in which both use face masks to prevent the spread of the serious health problem in which we currently live, in addition to living a romantic moment.

Quickly, the faithful fans and followers of the celebrity were present in the publication to congratulate both personalities for the beautiful relationship that they have managed to maintain so far.

This small film, with just a couple of hours of being published, has almost 650 thousand reproductions and thousands of comments, of which the following can be read:

“I do not know if it is because of the dry season, but it seemed precious and sensual to me hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha”, “love in the times of Corona, brother”, “How quickly the depression goes away “, “The lovebirds. ”,“ Pillines if they are like that in public, I don’t want to imagine them alone ”, among hundreds of other romantic and pleasant comments.

Since he had also previously published a clip, celebrating his beautiful girlfriend’s birthday, where both of them look very sweet and happy, to which the fans are also reciprocal.

Today is @kasiamonica !! I can not find emojis that describe the joy that has given me from the first day so I write something in the moment. The moments are of the sea when the rain swallows, they are the light that undresses with the night that goes out… ”wrote the rapper to title his romantic video, wishing that his beloved had an unforgettable birthday.

Both René and the beautiful girl demonstrate their love on the networks, something that fans have really delighted, because they make a very beautiful couple, they form a good duo, because of course, Kasia is a woman who shows to have a lot of bearing and elegance , apart from being very pretty and sensual. Followers of both Kasia and Resident are happy about their relationship and wish the couple to be happy and enjoy themselves very much.

.