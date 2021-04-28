Reset Australia denounces that Facebook allows alcohol and tobacco advertisers to target children

According to the study, advertisers can target children if they are interested in alcohol or gambling

Facebook ensures that ads are reviewed before and after they are published

Reset Australia, a platform that monitors digital threats around the world, has published a report on the Dangers of teen profiling by social media companies for advertising purposes, such as Facebook.

Reset ensures that this social network allows tobacco, alcohol or weight loss companies to advertise to children up to 13 years of age for just $ 3.

To demonstrate this, the organization created a Facebook page and an advertising account under the name “Ozzie news network” to see what ad options Facebook would offer.

Yes OK Facebook does not allow advertising of alcohol and other inappropriate content for people under 18 years of age, does not prevent advertisers from targeting children who, according to the Facebook profile, show an interest in alcohol, tobacco, weight loss, or sports betting.

Reset has also denounced both Facebook and other social networks about how they use the personal information of young people. According to their study, 77.8% of the participants in a survey in which young people between 16 and 17 years old participated, claimed to be concerned about the volume of data collected about them for commercial purposes.

A Facebook spokesperson responded to the study by ensuring that they ensure the safety of young people and that ads are reviewed before and after their publication, including automated systems.

“Anyone who advertises on our platforms must comply with our policies along with all local laws and codes, such as those that restrict the advertising of alcoholic beverages to minors in Australia. To support this, we also have age restriction tools that all companies can implement in their accounts to control who sees their content, “they say from Facebook.