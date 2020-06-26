Bugatti offers the Chiron convertible to its most select customers

So far only one reservation has transpired

The Bugatti Chiron Roadster is the convertible version of the glitzy hypercar. The brand has not yet officially confirmed its existence, but TheSupercarBlog.com has learned that the firm is offering it to its most select customers as the umpteenth exclusive version of the model. There is already an order. Each unit costs 9 million euros plus taxes.

The Chiron Roadster would drink from the philosophy of the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, which was introduced in 2006 as the convertible variant of the Veyron. It would be the umpteenth special edition of the Bugatti Chiron, although in this case it would have a much more limited production than the Pur Sport, Super Sport 300+ or ​​La Voiture Noire, of 60, 30 and 20 copies respectively.

BUGATTI CHIRON ROADSTER: EXTERIOR

Photos of the Bugatti Chiron Roadster have not yet been released, although the media that has leaked the news has resorted to the Bugatti Barchetta, a convertible that was finally canceled to give rise to the Chiron. Its lines and those of the Veyron Grand Sport can serve as a reference to intuit what is to come.

Bugatti Barchetta

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport

BUGATTI CHIRON ROADSTER: MECHANICAL

The Bugatti Chiron Roadster equips the already classic 8.0-liter W16 engine with 1,500 horsepower and a maximum torque of 1,600 Newton meters, which in the standard model accelerates from 0 to 100 in 2.5 seconds and reaches 420 km / hour .

It remains to be seen to what extent they will force their performance, since in the Super Sport 300+ it can reach 490 km / hour, even exceeding 500 km / hour in ideal conditions according to theoretical calculations.

BUGATTI CHIRON ROADSTER: PRICES

The Bugatti Chiron Roadster costs 9 million euros plus tax. Its production will be very limited and currently only one unit is confirmed. In the absence of convertible alternatives in the range, it will surely become one of the most special series the model has ever known.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/26/2020 Its existence is filtered.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard