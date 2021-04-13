[Reseñas] Morbius, a living vampire

To this day, and after several date changes due to current sanitary circumstances, the movie “Morbius” is going to be released in theaters on January 19, 2022. He is a character whose history I was completely unaware of, I can only think of glimpses of the vampire in the Spiderman animated series of the nineties, a veteran that is one, and I was very interested in knowing his origin story and how he became a vampire a little different, a vampire created by a premature experiment in the secondary headquarters of Horizon Labs, a giant ship known as “the floating laboratory of horizon.” I warn you that this review will contain spoilers for the film, therefore who does not want to find out anything that waits until its release.

Before telling you its origin, I wanted to allow myself the curiosity of how the character was created. In 1954, the Code Autorithy comic series featuring vampires, werewolves, and other creatures out of hell, was removed from the market. The reasons that were explained at the time is that so much violence and blood offended the American people. 18 years later, in 1972 Stan Lee decided that monsters would return to the world of cartoons, that is why he created world-famous creatures such as Dracula, Frankestein, the man-thing and a very long etcetera. Mr. Lee needed a villain to counter Spiderman’s positive energy and light, he needed something dark and sinister, and for that, nothing better than Morbius.

Now yes, the beginning of the story describes his childhood and how he became the living vampire. It all starts with a very young and sickly Michael. His blood cells died very quickly, they were only renewed enough to cover his vital needs, but he could not enjoy life and therefore his mother kept him locked up reading at home all day. This accumulation of circumstances partly benefited him a lot, he managed to get a doctorate at a university in Nafplio, Greece and with the help of his childhood friend Emil Nikos he discovered a treatment with bat blood to try to cure his disease. Michael’s illness was progressing rapidly, so much so that he could not even read a book without cutting himself on the edge of the blade. His time was running out and so he rushed into the experiment and forced his friend to help him. The experiment with bat blood transfusions went more bad than good, his disease was cured and gave him certain powers; superhuman strength, agility, speed, endurance and senses, being able to fly in short distances, accelerated healing, fangs and claws, but at a very high price, like any vampire he needed blood and, in fact, at the end of the experiment he killed his friend .

In our story, Morbius, taking advantage of an escape from Dr. Otto Octavius, escapes from the raft, that New York prison in which all villains with superpowers are locked up. His intention, from the beginning, is to sneak into Horizon Labs to take a serum that would make him a normal person again. The same serum as the lizard-man, another Spiderman villain, was taken to no effect. While he was devising a plan to recover this serum, Justin, a friend of our vampire, recommended that he hide out in Brownsville, a troubled neighborhood east of Brooklyn that few superheroes knew about. Only four nights would it take our protagonist to get into trouble. On the fourth day of his instance in his new neighborhood, he met Noah, leader of the gang that had everyone terrified, his sister Wanda (no, it is not Wanda Maximoff) who completely disagreed with her brother and had a relationship very bad with him and Becky Barnes (although his last name sounds a lot to you, it has nothing to do with James Barnes).

In the first part of the volume they tell us how Michael Morbius had to face Noah and the consequences that this fight had later for the inhabitants of Brownsville and the dark intentions of the rose and a third person who will surprise you very much when you read the volume.

In the second part of the volume, Spiderman makes an appearance and tries to help / force him to take the serum when more problems arise with the appearance of Nikoleta Harrow.

I personally liked the story a lot. The approach that Joe keatinge Y Dan slott They have given him is different and risky, he is not a typical superhero, who looks for a way to help everyone and save lives, but in a certain way he was forced to help the inhabitants of Brownsville, and surely for them yes he is a hero. But in the first two chapters, it was difficult for me to get into a situation because in many moments in which Michael Morbius remembered his childhood and at the same time we read the opinion of the adult Morbius about those memories, I have been forced to read it two or three times to understand it .

At an artistic level, throughout these ten numbers that the volume compiles, we speak of a wide variety of styles, since they work on the order of five different artists who on many occasions collaborate in one or more numbers. Some styles that generally move in simplicity and with great use of shadows, but without these numbers standing out especially for their art, which on many occasions remains correct. Yes, comment that I really liked a detail of the cartoonists, when Michael remembered his childhood the cartoons were more Vintage, very similar to how the cartoons of the comics looked ten years ago without reaching those extremes.

Ultimately, I had previously intended to see the movie when it came out in theaters, but I wasn’t too excited about it, either. After reading this volume, yes that emotion has increased, if Sony puts the ideas of the volume well on the big screen, it could be a very interesting film. Greetings superheroes!