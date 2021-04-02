[Reseñas] Infernales, no. 6: X of Swords. Parts 18 and 19 of 22

In the previous compilation issue of X of Swords, Magik pulsed with Pogg Ur-Pogg and lost. Then Wolverine would kill Summoner in Bujeplague, but lose a point. At a bar, Storm and Logan are challenged to drink and they both do it. Later, Solem fought with Guerra, but asked that Logan fight for him because he owed him for giving him his sword. Said and done, Logan had to fight and managed to break a limb from Guerra and win a point for Arakko. After that, Pogg Ur-Pogg fought with Magik and she wins by discovering his secret. After a few tests, Brian Braddock had to run and lost to Redroot because of Saturnina’s deceptions. After that, more varied challenges followed until Storm fought a dance-duel with Death. Even weak from alcohol, Storm managed to win. In this issue, The Infernals face off against Tarn and his Infamous Locuses as the fray continues with several crucial battles.

The story would begin (may contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven’t read it) with the Infernals complaining to Sinister about the hardships they have been through and because they don’t know where they are going. At that moment, they meet Tarn, who warns that the fight has already started and reveals that Siniestro’s mission was to get the genes of Arakko’s mutants, something that did not sit well with the team. Upon hearing Sinister that Tarn has a team, he asks to call them, and the Wicked Locus appear. Sinister breaks Tarn’s rules by taking out gene-harvesting drones, and the Wicked Locus kill Orphans, Nanny, Wildboy, and Sinister. Following Sinister’s orders, Kwannon takes the package to Avalon and there Greycrow stabs Émpata for having played with her head. Then, upon reaching Krakoa, Sinister kills Kwannon, Greycrow and Émpata by picking up the package and runs away while pretending to cry saying that they have killed their Infernals. In Driador, Cable confronts Bei, but is unable to kill her and, when she goes to kill him, Saturnina stops her as she was a spiritual death. Sunk, Cable telepathically asks his parents to prepare for the invasion and that the other Cable must have come. In the next battle, White Sword decides that he will fight Gorgon when he exceeds his hundred swords, so the Krakoan fights with force against several warriors until White Sword recognizes him as a worthy warrior and takes his life. With the score tied, only the fight to the death between Annihilation (Genesis) and Apocalypse remains.

In general, we are facing a compilation number fun and interesting, where we see the authentic machinations of Sinister and its terrible consequences for all the Infernals, in addition to the devastating battles that continue in the contest of champions that, without a doubt, are not a dish of good taste for anyone and even pity for how Krakoa’s fighters give their all, but it may not be enough to win over Arakko. Now, speaking a little more about the plot, but without falling into too many spoilers, I have loved how all the members of the Infernals react when they see what it was Siniestro’s real goal -which was not to obtain the ten swords of Arakko-, how the Locus Infamous are raised -being an arakki variant of M. Sinister and his team- and the resolution so cynical. On the other hand, in the next part, it was nice to see Krakoa’s desperation with the great difference in points they have for Saturnina’s size, and who better to show that desperation than the young Cable. Of course, here we have the one of the best, and most honorable, fights with Gorgon.

As for the characters, the infernal they feel cheated by Sinister upon discovering their hidden personal mission and feel bad for each other knowing that they have a hard time coming back alive once they know that the Wicked Locuses are too strong for them. Sinister he is in awe of seeing the Wicked Locuses of Tarn and is incited to steal their DNA and ask Kwannon to bring the package to Krakoa with whoever he can. Tarn and the Infamous Locuses They show no mercy to Sinister and his team as they are invaders and more DNA thieves. Cable he feels helpless to see that he can do nothing to reverse the score in favor of Krakoa and that his own can be saved from destruction. Gorgon he is shown as an honorable warrior who fights until his last breath of life to put the score as tight as possible. White sword he feels superior and does not want to fight Gorgon and prefers to command his subjects, but, in the end, he changes his mind about Gorgon and considers him one of the most honorable warriors there is.

On rhythm, Zeb Wells opts for times in crescendo until everything is a complete chaos because of Sinister. This timing choice is well chosen, as it also feels completely natural while reading. On the other hand, Gerry Duggan prefers a more balanced rhythm in order to better deal with both the action and the deepening of the characters, something he executes perfectly.

On an artistic level, Carmen ram it leaves us a spectacular drawing to which few complaints we can put, since it leaves us spectacular pages, the corporal and facial expressions of the characters manage to be transmitted with great ease and force; and the design of the characters and the backgrounds is sublime. On the other hand, Phil Noto it delivers a pretty good drawing on most pages, but irregular on some end pages, which is a shame, being that it is in the last bars of Gorgon vs. White Sword.

In short, I consider that we are facing a pretty good number with which we will enjoy very much because of Sinister’s tricks and because of Gorgon’s great courage.

