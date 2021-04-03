[Reseñas] Fantastic Four No. 27

After the alien visit Cormorant In search of a mysterious artifact, the Zero force energy secretly locked up by Mr. Fantastic was released into our world. Valeria, to save the situation, divert all energy to the Eternal Portal, a door to every point of space and time.

The story continues (Eye, contains spoilers, in case you haven’t read this issue yet, skip this part) with Reed and Sue giving a press conference for everyone specifying that until they manage to close the Eternal Portal, the supergroup will watch day and night so that no one can use it. Valeria Richards, seeking to satisfy her curiosity, has created a console capable of programming the portal, a circumstance that takes advantage of Franklin to try to travel to Krakoa and try to regain his powers, he is denied entry by Professor Charles Xavier revealing a secret that will demolish Reed and Sue’s son: he is no longer welcome to Krakoa because he is not mutant.

In general lines, we are at the beginning of a new bow, in which the first Marvel family is going to have different opinions on the Eternal PortalSome will see it as an element of unimaginable danger and on the flip side of the way others will see it as a source of research benefits but they will face all the repercussions posed by opinions.

In references to rhythm, Dan Slott intersperses in a very organic way the subplots of all the members of the fantastic four, without losing sight of the main plot and catches us with the curiosity arising from the fact that the Portal is open and its repercussions. In this issue he has made a great job, like the ones he did with our friend and neighbor Spiderman.

In section characters, highlight the different characters of each of the members highlighting Reed and Valeria for his infinite curiosity and thirst for research to know what the Eternal Portal can contribute. And special mention to it portal, which is on everyone’s lips, generating fear in some and attractions in others.

At the controls of the pencils we have a magnificent artist like RB Silva In its second issue, it exudes confidence in embodying its vision of our heroes and performs very well generating aliens never seen before, all of them varied and each one nothing copied from the previous one. The Xavier cameo magnificent and reminds us of his impressive passage through the powers of X series.

As a former reader of the 4F, this issue begins to breathe the air of the old battles that the fantastic quartet has accustomed us to, adding the new figures of their children but following the focus on the originals. A delight for the comic reader.

