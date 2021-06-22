[Reseña] Marvel Must-Have. X-Men: Mutant Genesis 2.0

Greetings and thirst [email protected] to a new comic book review. This time I repeat with the Panini Comics “Marvel Must-Have” format to tell you about another of those timeless stories that the publisher has brought us in a new edition. So, and recalling another story arc of the X-Men, we have to talk about … “Mutant Genesis 2.0”.

Go ahead, in their day these numbers were as successful as they were controversial. Regarding the first, he supposed see together two great artists such as Chris Claremont (known as the Mutant Patriarch for having written the characters’ stories for several decades) and Jim Lee, who took some of his first steps at Marvel drawing the Punisher in “War Diary” alongside Carl Potts.

On the other hand, These first issues of the new mutant collection had spectacular sales, and also the design of Lee’s costumes was sufficient for them to be used as a reference in the animated series of the mutant characters. If everything mentioned now is good … what bad part did the beginning of this new era of comics have?

To start with, what It was the beginning of the end, because Claremont was barely the first three issues with a story arc starring Magneto. The story itself is not bad, but perhaps it was not the best “farewell” (because years later he returned to work with the characters) that Claremont could have at the time. After his departure, Lee himself replaced the scripts (I had already helped on that plot in the stories with Claremont), John Byrne, and Scott Lobdell. Unfortunately, the quality of the series from then on, as happened with many other marvelitas headers of the 90s, got worse in both narrative and drawing, and this volume under review remains as the best that could be seen at this stage of the X-Men.

This is precisely what makes, despite the bad things that this work may have, it also has its virtues, such as the fact of having served as an influence on that mythical series of drawings, or that, why not say it, it supposes a good entertainment for those nostalgic for mutants. It is not by far a starting point that a server would recommend to start reading the X-Men, but it is a comic that those already initiated with these characters can enjoy.

And it is time to tell a little about what this comic is about, and what stories we will find in it. I don’t want to gut you more than necessary, but I can tell you that in the first story arc the villain will be Magneto, who resides on an asteroid orbiting above the Earth.. Determined to spend his days away from the evils of humanity, he will be forced to undertake another new crusade to make humans accept mutants as their superiors, civil or criminal. And of course, there the two teams of the X-Men will come into play (it is another of the novelties of this stage, the split of the group in two due to its large number of members), to face Magneto once again. On the other hand, there will also be other stories related to Wolverine, and the appearance of Omega Red will take place.

In short, there is a certain variety of events, and although we must not forget that these are the first issues of a series that continued, can be read in a self-contained way, which is why Panini has decided to launch a reissue under the great Marvel Must-Have label, which also has the advantage that the original color of the stories has been enhanced, which date back to the early 90s and are favored by those tweaks.

Regarding the artists involved, it must be said that Claremont did not write his best scripts, but he did elaborate a plot arc with interesting things. His substitutes did not improve the narrative level, but this is already a matter of personal taste. Regarding the drawing, you can see the best and worst of Jim Lee, who by this time was already abusing splash-pages and hyper-muscular characters. However, it also has its successes, such as character redesigns and some action scenes. I can’t say much about inking, as it is passable and little else. The new color gives a positive point to the edition without a doubtAlthough if you already have these comics in another format and comparing you prefer the original color, the important thing is to enjoy the product that convinces you the most.

In short, this comic has lights and shadows, but it is a reading that I have been able to enjoy, and I encourage you to give it a try if you enjoyed the X-Men cartoon series on your day, or if you are already initiated readers or veterans of the characters and want to see what approach they gave them in the early 90s. , I really like Panini’s Marvel Must-Have format, so that’s an element that makes me usually decide to collect these popular stories that at least deserve to be read once. Until next time!