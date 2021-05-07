[Reseña] King in Black: Symbiote Spiderman 1 of 3

There are many times that fans miss a Classic cut spiderman, that is, a Peter Parker who takes photos of himself as a superhero to later sell them to J. Jonah Jameson while he puts the wall-crawler as public enemy number 1 of New York. For the most nostalgic, Panini surprises us with this 3-staple miniseries, contextualized after Peter Parker’s return to earth after the Secret Wars, with his black suit… without knowing what secrets he hides.

By way of synopsis, (without enter the field of spoilers) Peter Parker is sent by Jameson to the psychiatric institute Ravencroft together with Ned Leeds, to cover the news of Alistair smyhte is developing cybernetic implants to help paralyzed people. Upon reaching the place, Alistair has the Institute at his mercy while outside, Peter’s arachnid sense alerts him to a mysterious solar eclipse, a signal that Alistair uses to awaken the hibernating symbiotes that are catching all people as guests within Ravencroft. In parallel we have Kang the conquerorWorried about the continuous space-time, he has captured Uatu, the vigilante, in order to extract all his knowledge from him and save the universe.

Highlight that it is a miniseries framed within the Rey de Negro macro event. A collection with the complete arc in a past time, for which it is not necessary to read other comics. Have a magnificent rhythm, which takes us from beginning to end in the story, in which a nineties atmosphere is breathed by the script and at the same time a very dynamic and current drawing is seen. Fans who have read comics from the nineties and eighties will connect very quickly and for the most current fans it can be an approach to the classic concept of Peter Parker dressed in a suit that is still getting to know him while you are witnessing the first movements from Knull.

At the level of characters, highlight the most classic characters within the work environment of Peter, Mr. Jameson Y Betty brant, in addition to Peter himself. To start, see Parker Dressed up with his camera to get the desired photo and get a permanent position in the Bugle, he always makes you remember the beginnings of our beloved wall-crawler. Mr. Jameson always with that sarcastic tone, swearing at the web thrower and compassionately buying the photos from Peter knowing that he is his best photographer and blaming all the evils in the world on the target of the photos: Spiderman, enhancing the hate / relationship saved by Spiderman countless times. Betty, Peter’s unconditional support inside the Bugle, along with Joe Robertson, encouraging him to give his best version and boosting his morale after every conversation with the boss and owner of the Bugle. Classic scenes that are always pleasant to remember. At the villain level, they only place the “first stones” of what David is preparing as a scriptwriter (not we came in spoilers).

To the pencils we have Greg Land, he knows how to give great shape to symbiotes, he dominates the facial face in all ages transmitting a high quality acting, the scenes “Money shot” where our hero appears to save the situation are superb and the way of drawing Peter dressed in the black suit and always frowning, highlights that little by little the symbiote is taking control.

As a classic Spiderman reader, it is a very nostalgic miniseries, which lends itself to reading very easily, with a curious argument, where Peter David proposes a return to the Black spiderman, recently arrived on planet earth as we witness the beginning of Knull through space. A magnificent opportunity to read the character in a classic version with modern airs. We have great expectations for this miniseries.

You can purchase “King in Black: Symbiote Spiderman 1 of 3” here.