In this quarantine period, Nintendo is not only having distribution problems in Japan, but also in North America, store stocks are not optimal. Because of this, some consumers cannot easily buy the consoles and have to choose to purchase them at high prices through resellers, who are taking advantage of a bot that helps them buy Switch automatically.

According to information from Motherboard (via Video Games Chronicle), the Bird Bot is a tool that alerts users to the stock in stores. What is interesting is that it even notifies as soon when Walmart or Best Buy stores are restocked, in addition to adding the products to the shopping cart and automatically ending the transaction, preventing normal consumers from reaching a unit. Some stores may restrict this type of automatic purchase, but the bot can evade these impediments.

In case you missed it: Japan is experiencing an unprecedented shortage of Nintendo Swich.

As Video Games Chronicle mentions, these tools are not new, they are used to buy tickets or tennis for collecting purposes, but this time it is striking because Bird Bot is focused only on Nintendo Switch and because it is free.

Bird Bot worsens Nintendo Switch situation in America

Although this tool has the potential to be used in favor of the consumer to buy a unit, the truth is that Bird Bot is helping resellers to buy more units to resell them at an obviously higher price.

This is very negative for consumers currently in the United States because this season they are facing inconsistencies in supply that may not be an extreme crisis, but it does cause that the system is not so easily found in large quantities in stores, leading to end up buying the console at a higher price.

The creator of this bot, known as “Nate”, as he mentioned to Motherboard, indicates that he created this tool for both normal consumers and resellers and that it emerged as a joke between friends that he decided to develop.

What do you think of this tool? Do you think it’s fair to use bots like these to get high-demand items? Tell us in the comments.

