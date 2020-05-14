As scientists around the world try to develop a coronavirus vaccine, social media plays a key role in spreading information or misinformation.

The communities of the social network Facebook that question the established health criteria are more effective than the official sources in reaching out to groups of “undecided” and creating a link with them, researchers describe it as a “new world war ”And it is on the internet.

Researchers at the George Washington University, located in the capital of the United States, point out that this mistrust in the usual treatments could jeopardize public health efforts to protect citizens from COVID-19 and future pandemics through vaccines.

Professor Neil Johnson, head of the study and associated with the Faculty Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics, states that there is a “new world war online” around trust in the healthcare system and scientific knowledge, in a study published this Wednesday in the journal Nature.

To fight disinformation over the Internet, Johnson’s research team developed a map showing the interrelationship of vaccine groups with provacines and undecided and that allows identifying groups and neutralizing the communities that disseminate this type of content “so harmful to the population”.

Data comes from vaccine talks from 100 million people on the social network Facebook during the 2019 measles outbreak.

Although there were fewer individuals against than in favor of this type of treatment, the anti-vaccine communities tripled the pro-vaccines and had a greater capacity to relate to the undecided, who, far from being passive observers, they actively participated in the debate.

“We believed that there would be healthcare institutions at the center of this online battle, but they are fighting disinformation in the wrong place,” says Johnson.

