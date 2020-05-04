coronavirus& nbsp; have shown no symptoms. “data-reactid =” 32 “> Scientists have revealed that many of the people infected with coronavirus have shown no symptoms.

Several studies from around the world indicate that many of the people who tested positive for the virus have been asymptomatic.

The results confirm the rapidity with which COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, has spread, but they also feed the hope that it might be less deadly than originally feared.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 2.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths from it.

In the UK, 16,060 hospitalized people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the government.

Confirmed deaths by country

Health authorities have explained that coronavirus often causes a mild flu-like illness, but there is increasing evidence that large numbers of carriers may be symptom-free.

In Iceland, scientists examined 6% of the population to determine how many infected had gone unnoticed and found that about 0.7% tested positive for coronavirus.

Icelandic universities and the company Code Genetics reached a similar result: 13% of a group of 9,000 people who were at increased risk because of recent travel or exposure to an infected person were affected.

Perhaps most surprisingly, however, the scientists found that 43% of people who tested positive had no, or at least no, symptoms at the time of the test.

Iceland, considered a model country in the containment of COVID-19, has only had nine deaths and 1,771 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US Navy revealed that about 60% of the infected crew aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, who was stranded in the Pacific Ocean as a result of a coronavirus outbreak, were asymptomatic.

The Navy tested the crew of 4800 members after one person died, and with 94% of the tests completed, it found that approximately 60% of the 600 sailors with coronaviruses had shown no symptoms.

A study of 215 pregnant women admitted to New York Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Medical Center between March 22 and April 4 found that 33, or 15%, had coronaviruses.

However, almost all of those who tested positive, 29 of the 33, had no symptoms when tested, although some developed them later, as reported by the New York Post.

Last month it was also learned that 46% of the 712 passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship affected in Japan, who tested positive for coronaviruses, had no symptoms.

It is worth noting that these studies use tests that look for fragments of the virus in swab samples in the throat and nose that are not always reliable and can overlook cases.

Number of inhabitants versus coronavirus cases and deaths

In fact, a person who does not have a detectable virus concentration can test negative one day and positive the next.

Testing may not have symptoms, but symptoms may appear later.

There are more recent tests that look at the blood for antibodies, substances that the immune system produces to fight the virus, that could offer more accurate results. However, the degree of sensitivity of these tests is also yet to be determined.

The upside is that if the infection has spread more than previously thought, there may be a greater number of people who have developed a certain level of immunity to the virus.