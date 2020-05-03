A team of researchers has published in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America) revealing data on the first moments of the cataclysm that ended the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

The study has focused on the Chicxulub crater (Mexico) where it is believed that the meteorite fell, killing 75% of the species that existed at that time on Earth. “An unprecedented window into the immediate consequences of the impact,” they say.

The analyzed sediment from the collision epicenter has revealed large amounts of carbon and no sulfur.

The researchers believe that after the impact a ring of molten rock formed and the interaction with the ocean would have produced a tsunami that went 2,000 km into North America.

“Within hours, the entire resurgence deposit formed through sediments and seiches, resulting in an 80m-thick classified suevite in the flooded crater. In one day, the tsunami reflected from the rim wave reached to the crater, depositing a layer of fine sand gravel enriched in polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons covered by fragments of coal, “they describe.

“The generation of a deep crater open to the ocean allowed rapid flooding and sediment accumulation rates among the highest known in the geological record,” they point out.

The fires would have devastated very wide regions by the incendiary projectiles that jumped through the air and the set contributed to darken the environment with a fatal outcome.

“The high-resolution section provides information on the environmental effects of the impact, including charcoal as evidence of impact-induced forest fires and a shortage of sulfur-rich evaporites from the target that support rapid global cooling and darkness as mechanisms of extinction, “say the researchers.

In this way, the large amount of aerosols would block solar radiation causing global climate change. Dinosaurs would have gone from burning in fires to freezing because the sun’s heat could not penetrate the atmosphere.

