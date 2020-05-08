According to researchers, the death toll in the UK could be three times higher than in other European countries.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment (IHME) of the University of Washington School of Medicine discovered that Britain could have 66,000 deaths from COVID-19 in July.

This is a much higher figure than that of Italy, the second most affected country, with around 20,000 deaths. Spain and France follow with 19,000 and 15,000 deaths expected, respectively.

According to the institute, up to 80,000 deaths could occur in the United States during the first wave of the virus.

Russian military health workers completely disinfecting a nursing home in Italy. (.)

Plus

“We hope that the next few weeks will be full of omens for people in many parts of Europe,” said IHME Director Christopher Murray.

“The number of deaths is likely to exceed our projections for the United States.”

At 5 p.m. Monday, a total of 6,159 patients had died in hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the Health Department confirmed, an increase of 786 deaths from 5,373 the day before. .

IHME models include the effect of social distancing. Murray said it was vital that the measures not relax too quickly or too quickly, when countries exceed their peak mortality.

US Navy personnel wearing face masks, as researchers have predicted that up to 80,000 deaths could occur in the United States. (.)

Plus

“It is clear, without a doubt, that well-implemented and maintained social distancing can control the epidemic, leading to a decrease in mortality rates,” said Murray.

“Those nations reacted strongly from the outset by implementing distancing orders, so perhaps they have already left the worst behind and are seeing significant progress in reducing their death rates.

“However, the trajectory of each nation could worsen if people relax in social distancing or relax other precautions.”

So far, the pandemic has infected more than 1.3 million people worldwide and more than 74,000 deaths have been recorded.

The UN labor organization estimates that the COVID-19 outbreak could cause approximately 195 million full-time jobs to be lost during the second quarter of the year alone, with the closure of companies and factories worldwide.

The International Labor Organization’s projection is based on the emerging impact of the virus and represents a large increase from its forecast for March 18, including an additional loss of 25 million jobs throughout 2020.

The agency said total or partial closure measures are now affecting nearly 2.7 billion workers or about 81% of the global workforce.

Some 1,250 million workers belong to highly affected sectors, such as hospitality and food services, manufacturing and retail trade.