Researchers on October 12 develop an antitumor treatment that does not harm other cells

An international project coordinated by the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid has created “a humanized antibody” capable of promoting the response of the immune system against cancer cells to slow the growth of tumors and eliminate adverse reactions and the toxicity of conventional treatments.

This new antibody has a very significant antitumor activity and without toxicity or side effects in colorectal cancer, triple negative breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, indicated on October 12 in a press release.

Thus, unlike current antibodies, these new molecules called ‘trimerbodies’ are capable of identifying a tumor and inhibiting its growth in a more efficient and less toxic way.

For use in clinical trials with patients

The new antibody is also characterized by being ‘humanized’, that is, it would be able to be used in clinical trials in cancer patients without generating adverse effects, according to the conclusions of the study, coordinated by the Cancer Immunology Unit (Unica) of the hospital.

The study on the aforementioned ‘trimerbody’, EGFR type 4-1BB, has been published in the scientific journal Clinical Cancer Research.

Laboratory tests and later in mice, by injecting humanized antibodies and tumor cells, have shown that the clinical application of this type of immunotherapy in cancer patients could generate a much higher and safer effectiveness than that obtained by treatments currently approved.

