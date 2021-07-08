Researchers have been able to map the boundary of the heliosphere, the solar wind “bubble” that protects Earth, for the first time.

Despite being considerably far from the Sun, we are actually close (for example, life as we know it would be impossible without what reaches us from its radiation). This distance allows us to be within the region that is under the influence of the solar wind and its magnetic field, the heliosphere, which has been mapped after having been collecting data for 12 years.

A border not visible to the human eye and many telescopes that the IBEX mission (Interstellar Boundary EXplorer or “Interstellar Frontier Explorer”) outlined in what they called the “IBEX ribbon” in 2009. Now, 12 years later, the boundary of this area has been mapped in order to create an approximate 3D map.

An almost invisible border

This is a study published in the Astrophysical Journal, for which they have counted on IBEX again. Daniel Reisenfeld, chief researcher in this work, speaks of the satellite as something “unique” (according to the MIT publication) because, unlike many of the usual space telescopes, IBEX instruments allow observing or detecting the particles bouncing off the heliosheath (the area before the heliopause, the outermost edge of the heliosphere).

Thanks to the data from this satellite and part of the information provided by the Cassini probe, it has already been deduced that more than a comet, the heliosphere has a bubble shape. And what they have now recreated is the cartography of said bubble, creating a three-dimensional map.

Specifically, it has been mapped the heliopause, which, as we said when talking about the heliosheath, is the outermost region of the heliosphere. At this point a collision is created between the interstellar wind (towards the Sun) and the solar wind (from the Sun), which was used to create this map. More or less how a sonar works or the mapping that bats carry out with their biosonar to “see”.

The fact that it takes those twelve years from when the satellite is active until the publication of this map is, in part, in the fact of wanting to track a complete solar cycle (in this case, from 2009 to 2019, eleven years). In the map obtained they have seen that the minimum distance from the Sun to the heliopause is about 120 astronomical units (an astronomical unit AU- is the distance from the Earth to the Sun), reaching at least 350 AU (almost six times the width of Neptune’s orbit).

The solar wind is responsible for the northern lights or somewhat more troublesome events like solar storms. It was predicted by Eugene Parker in 1958 and since then we have been studying how it affects the Earth (and even what it sounds like). But in this case we see him as our ally, since it is what faces cosmic rays that according to Reisenfeld cause problems in the flights that happen through the poles.

With this map, this kind of bubble that forms the heliosphere is defined in the most concrete way to date, although it cannot be taken as the exact model of the heliosphere in a strict way. However, NASA scientist Roshanak Hakimzadeh points out that this work can help better understand the rotation and mass ejections of the Sun.

Image | Werner Heil / NASA