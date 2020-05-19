Doctor Honoris Causa from the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche Nuria Oliver leads a macroproject, promoted by the Presidency of the Valencian Generalitat, with three main lines of action for the fight coronavirus: the aggregate mobility analysis, epidemiology models and general data study. In this proposal, members of the UMH University Research Institute ‘Operational Research Center’ (CIO) actively participate in the third area of ​​work, through the project launched in the form of a cuestion Covid 19 Impact Survey ’questionnaire.

In this project in the form of a questionnaire currently more than 200,000 people have participated. Through 25 questions, it allows to answer and understand the situation and the perception of citizens in a set of very important areas: social behavior, work and economic impact, resilience towards confinement measures, physical health status and the emotional.

Decrease in the movement from outside the Valencian Community

Within the first axis of study, the area of ​​added and anonymized mobility within the Valencian Community, the data shows that there has been a dvery significant decrease in the movement coming from outside the Valencian Community towards the Valencian Community, as well as mobility within the Community itself. With the reference to a working day in November, there are decreases in activity levels on average of more than 60%. In addition, when analyzing the ‘stay at home’ campaign, on working days, approximately 88% of the population stayed in their area of ​​residence and, on holidays, this index of staying at home, on average, rose 92%, according to Oliver.

Second, the working group of computational epidemiological models works with two types of models: metapopulational and agent model. In both cases, they have estimated what would have happened if no measures had been taken, for example, versus what has actually happened. The models say that if nothing had been done, the reported cases would rise to 400,000 and potentially more than 50,000 deaths. Finally, the area in which the UMH collaborates most actively, through the CIO, is the area of ​​data science for the fight against COVID19, with the most ambitious project that has been launched so far: the survey called ‘ Covid 19 Impact Survey ‘. This is analyzed weekly by the team’s experts and different waves are made each week; so they can analyze the progression of society as containment measures pass and as the pandemic evolves. Among the most outstanding data are: the solidarity of the citizenry regarding the measures.

At the end of March, 16.6% of the participants reported having some of the symptoms of the coronavirus and, now in the last wave, that percentage has dropped by 11.8%. The percentage of people who only endure a week or two in this confinement has increased significantly compared to the first weeks. Regarding teleworking, in the last wave the percentage has decreased by 25.5%. Likewise, there is an increase in those who report having some emotional impact, which has increased from 26% in the third wave, which is where they include this new question, to 32% in the last wave. From an emotional point of view, the most reported is anxiety, followed by stress, and young people under 29 report more levels of anxiety, arguments at home and higher stress.

With a team made up mainly of members of universities and research centers in the Valencian Community, Nuria Oliver indicates that it is one of the most gratifying experiences of this work and highlights the commitment, passion, dedication of the members of the CIO of the UMH , as well as the rest of the collaborators of this project. Every day he organizes a team meeting at 9:30 am, in which they plan the day and brainstorm ideas, analyze and establish priorities. Thanks to technology, this working group can successfully carry out all its studies and contributions to understand the spread of the pandemic, as well as obtaining essential data to stop it, where Big Data and Data Science play a role. crucial role in your control.

