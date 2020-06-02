The use of Agro-industrial compost in lettuce and spinach baby-leaf increases its healthy properties for the diet, including antioxidants or vitamins and reduces the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. It also improves its quality and contributes to mitigating global warming. It also favors the circular economy since it reuses organic waste from the agri-food industry and promotes sustainable agriculture. This is demonstrated by a study of the RETOS project of the State Research Agency, in which they participate researchers from the School of Agronomists of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), of the Miguel Hernández, from Elche, and the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CEBAS-CSIC).

The compost acts as a biopesticide against different pathogens of these crops, within an intensive intensive agriculture. “It contributes to the resistance of lettuce to the disease popularly known as plantation maras. In the case of spinach, against mildew, “says Professor Juan Fernández, researcher in charge of the Mediterranean Horticultural Group.

Improvement of the nutritional status of the plant

The authors of the project investigate whether these compost have a biofertilizing effect, improve the nutritional status of the plant and increase its healthy properties. The researchers also use additives from coffee or lavender that induce the formation of compounds with healthy effects, among them phenols, flavonoids and vitamin C, adds Professor Catalina Egea, researcher in charge of the Plant Genetics and Biology group and deputy director of the Plant Biotechnology Institute of the UPCT.

The reduction of traditional fertilization with these neoproducts can serve to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, according to professors, from the Department of Agronomic Engineering.

The tests have been carried out since 2018 on the Tomás Ferro farm of the UPCT and on commercial crops in different municipalities of Murcia and Alicante, including Alhama, Librilla and Orihuela.

The researchers have carried out a post-harvest study in some of the trials. They analyze whether the use of compost can improve the shelf life of lettuce and spinach as fourth-range products, that is, in foods that are marketed ready to be consumed.

Fernández and Egea highlight that compost can be an alternative to the use of peat, the most important substrate used in intensive agriculture. Currently more sustainable options are sought, both from an environmental and economic point of view.

The project (Validation of compost as inducers of functional properties and resistance against pathogens for the sustainable production of small leaf vegetables (baby leaf). AGL2017-84085-C3-3-R) started two years ago and plans to finish late 2020.

