Researchers from Jaén will determine the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine in toilets

Researchers from the University of Jaén and the University Hospital of Jaén they are going to carry out a joint study with which they intend to determine the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in healthcare personnel, through the research project entitled “Longitudinal study of the cellular and humoral immunity induced after the vaccination of health personnel against Covid-19”.

It must be taken into account that health personnel are a population exceptionally exposed to the virus and it is still unknown andl period of time duration of immunity induced by the Covid-19 vaccine. The possibility of giving a booster dose in the future and when the right time would be is being studied.

«The efficacy of this vaccine after inoculation of the two doses is estimated to be 91%. Therefore, these are the issues that must be addressed and studied in order to respond to the demand of the health sector. For this, it is essential to carry out a serial immunological study in time after vaccination, “he says. Jose Juan Gaforio, Professor of Immunology at the University of Jaén.

For his part, the director of the Pulmonology Unit of the Hospital Universitario de Jaén, Gerardo Perez, affirms that “it is important to know how many antibodies remain after vaccination in healthcare personnel and, even more, to study cellular immunity, an aspect that is still little studied worldwide”.

To carry out this project, the research team proposes to carry out a longitudinal study, both humoral immunity (antibodies) and cellular immunity (T lymphocytes)The latter being a singularity, since the studies carried out so far have focused mainly on seeing the response of humoral immunity, excluding cellular immunity, although it has been shown that the latter is as or more important than the former.

In this way, the objectives of this study will be: determine the effectiveness of the Comirnaty vaccine in the health population of the University Hospital of Jaén; to determine the evolution during three years of the cellular and humoral immunity against SARS-CoV-2 after the inoculation of the two doses of the vaccine; assess the effectiveness of this and the permanence of immunity depending on factors such as age, sex or previous state of health.

The blood samples of the vaccinated health personnel will be extracted in the same University Hospital of Jaén and, later, they will be transferred to the Immunology laboratory of the University of Jaén, where the complete immunological study will be carried out.