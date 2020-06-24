Some days ago, the word “Dinosaurs” became a trend from the news that the famous comedy series of the same name, it would reach the Disney + catalog … which is good and bad because it gives us happiness that a classic series from our childhood is going to be available in streaming, but bad because in Mexico there is no Disney + (at least until November 2020).

And now, dinosaurs is again a topic of conversation for something more interesting and historical. It turns out that researchers and scientists in Japan, They found the smallest fossilized dinosaur egg on record in the world. That is, they had never detected such a small dinosaur egg.

The fossilized egg it measures 4.5 centimeters long and 2 centimeters in diameter with a weight of just 10 grams, which could yield relevant information on the way in which the smallest species reproduced. Generally, fossil finds are made in dinosaurs of gargantuan proportions such as the famous tyrannosaurs, so this fossil is more relevant than it seems.

The little fossilized egg, they point out, can be more than 100 million years old as it belongs to the Cretaceous or Cretaceous period, which is defined by the dominance of dinosaurs on Earth. Everything seems to indicate that the egg is from a small theropod. This species was distinguished for being biped and carnivorous. Tyrannosaurs were part of theropods, for example.

According to Japan Times, the egg was in Hyōgo prefecture, Western Japan, a place where other important fossil discoveries have been made. Tsukuba University is in charge of analyzing the small fossil that, as we mentioned, “could shed light on the way in which the smallest dinosaurs reproduced and nested.”

According to a researcher from the same university, Kohei Tanaka, stressed the importance of these fossilized remains for the research of theropodsbecause although eggs similar to the one they found have been found in countries like Spain and Mongolia, none have the same dimensions, being a great find for all lovers of these animals.