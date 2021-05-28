Researchers develop an algorithm to compare cells between different species

Until now, scientists were trying to find a one-to-one gene match for the data match. But, now, the mapping method designed by the researchers is able to compare the sponge gene with all potentially corresponding human genes. Later, the algorithm is in charge of finding out which one is correct.

Using this new mapping approach, scientists discovered a series of conserved genes and families of cell types in all species. And the results obtained also suggest that there is a strong conservation of the characteristics of neurons and muscle cells from very simple types of animals, such as marine sponges, to much more complex mammals, such as mice and humans.

As Wang states, “Evolution has been understood using genes and traits of organisms. But now we are at an exciting tipping point to bridge the scales by looking at how cells evolve. “