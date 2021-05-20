Researchers develop 3D printed gelatin for biomedical materials and soft robotics

As we have mentioned, since alginates are commonly used in wound dressings (consisting of a sterile tissue with medicinal substances to protect the wound, stop bleeding and absorb secretions), This new printed material could be used as a kind of 3D printed reinforced bandage, or even like a patch for drug delivery or wound healing.

“These types of materials have the potential to be more useful in medical products, in food products as a thickening agent or in soft robotics ”. And, as they indicate, in the future the work will focus mainly on adjusting this method of fusion of homocomposite materials in order to advance 3D printing for biomedical injection materials and biomedical applications.